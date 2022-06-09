Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $151.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.