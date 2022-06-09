Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

