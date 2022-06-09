Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 244,994 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,289 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,994 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

LUV stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. 70,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,235. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $59.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

