Samlyn Capital LLC Buys 1,352,252 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352,252 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 1.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Equitable worth $89,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,923,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 115,930 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 500,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

