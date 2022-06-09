Samlyn Capital LLC Buys Shares of 63,997 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.42 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.91.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.76.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.