Samlyn Capital LLC Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 2.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $179,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,311 shares of company stock worth $64,397,385. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

HZNP stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 17,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,089. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

