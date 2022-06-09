Samlyn Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 77,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,924. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

