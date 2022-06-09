Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,341 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for 1.8% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.02% of GFL Environmental worth $128,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

GFL stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

