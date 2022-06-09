Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $71,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 509,546 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,516,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.98. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,838. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

