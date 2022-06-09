Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 153,861 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,861 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $58,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,039,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.27. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,195,723 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

