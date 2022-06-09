Sandler Capital Management Acquires 35,538 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 355.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

NYSE MA traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.68. 31,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.