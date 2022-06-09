Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,506,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 11,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after buying an additional 353,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.38.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359 in the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.22. 3,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.