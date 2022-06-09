Sandler Capital Management Has $45.76 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 4.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Teradyne worth $45,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after buying an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $104.10. 11,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.