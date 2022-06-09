Sandler Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sandler Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,270 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,228,000 after acquiring an additional 267,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.07. 5,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.33. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

