Sandler Capital Management Purchases 78,686 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.12% of AECOM worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $70.15. 1,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,529. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

