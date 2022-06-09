Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 242,000 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,413. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

