Sandler Capital Management Sells 3,936 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sandler Capital Management lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $400.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $374.03 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

