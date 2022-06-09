Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 5.61% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

STSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ STSA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 61,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

