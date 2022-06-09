SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Rating) were down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 2,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, Societe Generale cut SBM Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

