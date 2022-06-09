Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,875,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,684,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Li-Cycle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,534,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

