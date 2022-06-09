Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 661.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,009 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,612 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,579. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.