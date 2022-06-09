Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 82,067 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.75. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 35,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $4,202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,225.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

