Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Westlake worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.38.

WLK stock opened at $131.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,614 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,359. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

