Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,954 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $14,713,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

