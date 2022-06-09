Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $20.02 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,019,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

