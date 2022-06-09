Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $22.53 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Eaton by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 79,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $144.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

