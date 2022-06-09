Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $18.21 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,180,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,028,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,359,000 after buying an additional 137,936 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 35.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

