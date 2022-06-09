Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 49,367 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after acquiring an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,121,000 after acquiring an additional 331,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,550,000 after acquiring an additional 118,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

