Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 57,470 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,470 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $23,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $304.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.23 and a 200-day moving average of $301.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.71.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

