Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,226.94

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,226.94 ($27.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,465 ($30.89). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,440 ($30.58), with a volume of 28,370 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,169.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.
About Schroders (LON:SDRC)
