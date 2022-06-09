Scopia Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Scopia Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. GMS makes up 3.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of GMS worth $35,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 98,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,153. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.