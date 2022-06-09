Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys 10,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 0.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,006. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

