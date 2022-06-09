Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.27 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,266,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.61. 4,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

