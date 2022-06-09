Scopus Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 60.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.85. 4,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

