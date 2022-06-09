Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases 327,001 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,001 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Mosaic worth $35,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Mosaic stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,011. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

