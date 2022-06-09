Scopus Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.44% of Valvoline worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

