Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 317,933 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317,933 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.74% of Constellium worth $18,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $71,144,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,278. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

