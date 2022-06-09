SCW Capital Management LP Has $13.49 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

SCW Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,084 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 267,350 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for 12.1% of SCW Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,553 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 865,109 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,481,000 after buying an additional 620,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after buying an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,332,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 7,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

