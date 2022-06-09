Seeyond Acquires 6,873 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,723. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day moving average is $234.46.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

