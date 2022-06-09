Seeyond Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Seeyond increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.38. 3,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

