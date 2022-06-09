Seeyond Buys 3,672 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.7% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 113,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

