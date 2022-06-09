Seeyond Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.15. 12,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,327. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

