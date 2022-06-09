Seeyond Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seeyond cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,334 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,246. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,371.14 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,051.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,988.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,122.35.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.