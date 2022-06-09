Seeyond Purchases 16,928 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Seeyond increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 511,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,483 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 299,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,548. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

