Seeyond Purchases 1,758 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

