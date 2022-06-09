Seeyond Sells 12,009 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $131.23. 33,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,360. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.05.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.