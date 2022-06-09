Seeyond Sells 12,765 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of KDP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.35. 155,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,544,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.