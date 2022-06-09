Seeyond Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,625. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03. The stock has a market cap of $371.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

