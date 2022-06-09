Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 114,594 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical accounts for about 0.8% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Orthofix Medical worth $84,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,950. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.