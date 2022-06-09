Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 25,353 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.55% of SPX worth $69,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 48.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

